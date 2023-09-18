RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle just had its 5th warmest August, but August worldwide was the warmest month on record! (Since those records started 174 years ago.)

The average temperature last month (which includes both the morning lows and afternoon highs) was 2.25 degrees above the 20th century average, and the warmest since records have been kept.

To break it down even more, 4 continents: Asia, Africa, North America and South America, had their hottest Augusts on record, with Europe and Australia experiencing their second warmest. It’s also important to remember that some of the countries on these continents are currently in winter and not summer like here at home in North Carolina.

Remember: you don’t need to have record-breaking temperatures every day to have a record-breaking month. Warmer than average mornings and afternoons, even by a few degrees, can add up over time.

As for us here back home in Central North Carolina, we’re already in the running for the second warmest September on record, but the temperature outlook for the next few weeks has temperatures near or slightly above average.

You can read more about the hot August in this report.