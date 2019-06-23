The Latest: Climate protesters leave German coal mine

Numerous environmental activists walk on a roadway on the site of the Garzweiler open-cast mine in Garzweiler, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2019. The protests for more climate protection in the Rhineland continue. (Marcel Kusch/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on climate protests around a coal mine in western Germany (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Hundreds of climate activists have ended their protest inside one of Germany’s biggest open-pit mines after police repeatedly ordered them to leave and authorities pulled some protesters out.

The Garzweiler lignite coal mine has been the focus of environmental protests in Germany’s Rhineland region since Friday. The protests started after European Union leaders failed to agree on how to make the EU carbon neutral by 2050.

On Saturday, some demonstrators blocked railroad tracks used to transport coal before others broke through a police cordon to enter the mine. Authorities ordered them out, saying the mine was dangerous.

Protesters and police inside the mine accused each other of hostile behavior and causing injuries. Police said eight officers had been injured in scuffles with protesters. German news agency dpa reported that activists claimed police denied water and food to those who were temporarily detained.

Police denied the allegation.

___

12:00 p.m.

Hundreds of climate activists are keeping up their protest inside one of Germany’s biggest open-pit mines despite police orders to leave the place immediately, citing life-threatening danger.

Authorities pulled out some of the protesters from the Garzweiler lignite coal mine in western Germany on Sunday, the third day of protests in the Rhineland region since Friday, when 40,000 students rallied for more action against climate change in the nearby city of Aachen.

Other protesters blocked railroad tracks used to transport coal, a day after thousands of demonstrators marched peacefully near the mine.

Protesters and police inside the mine accused each other of hostile behavior and injuries, but no one gave any figures.

The protests come after European Union leaders failed last week to agree on how to make the EU carbon neutral by 2050.