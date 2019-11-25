The Latest: Greece floods kill 4; hundreds of homes damaged

A man walks past a car moved by the force of flood water after storms in Kineta village, about 68 Kilometers (42 miles) west of Athens, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Authorities in Greece say two people have died and hundreds of homes have been flooded following an overnight storm that affected areas west of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ROME (AP) — The Latest on severe weather in Europe (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Greek state television says another two people have died in storms lashing parts of the country, bringing the death toll to four.

ERT TV said late Monday that both deaths happened in the eastern Aegean Sea islands. On Rhodes, an elderly woman was found dead after her basement room flooded, and on Kos another woman drowned after going for a swim in the sea during bad weather.

In parts of western Greece, hundreds of homes were flooded after heavy overnight rainfall.

The bodies of two men believed to be tourists were recovered late Sunday and early Monday near the port of Antirio, 250 kilometers (155 miles) west of the capital, Athens, after their sailboat was caught in the severe weather.

___

1:20 p.m.

Authorities in Greece say two people have died and hundreds of homes have been flooded following an overnight storm that affected areas west of Athens.

The bodies of the two men believed to be tourists were recovered late Sunday and early Monday near the port of Antirio, 250 kilometers (155 miles) west of Athens after a sailboat they were using was caught in the severe weather.

Torrential rain and mudslides caused the closure of the highway linking the Greek capital to the western port city of Patras.

The worst flooding occurred at the seaside resort of Kineta, where mudslides came from a nearby fire-damaged hillside. Several dozen people trapped in their cars and in flooded homes were rescued by the Fire Service, the agency said.

___

12:05 p.m.

Officially say at least five people died as heavy rain slammed the Riviera coasts of France and Italy, trapping travelers in their cars.

Some roads remained closed Monday on the French Riviera, and rivers are still rising in Italy after the weekend flooding.

The administration for France’s Var region said four people died, including a couple in their 70s from the perfume capital of Grasse whose car got submerged. Another died after a French rescue boat sank in the Mediterranean and another was found dead in a car.

In northern Italy, a woman was found dead after the Bomida river swept away her car. Rescuers are also searching for possible victims after a landslide caused the collapse of a stretch of an elevated highway near the flooded city of Savona.