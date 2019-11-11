The Latest: Iran says working with IAEA to answer questions

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a public gathering in the city of Rafsanjan in Iran’s southwest Kerman province, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Rouhani on Monday called on hard-liners to support the country’s troubled nuclear deal, saying it could open up international arms sales for the Islamic Republic next year. (Office of the Iranian Presidency via AP)

VIENNA (AP) — The Latest on the Iran nuclear deal (all times local):

8:05 p.m.

Iran’s deputy U.N. ambassador has responded to new concerns about the country’s nuclear activities saying it “continues to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency to answer questions raised by it.”

Eshagh Al Habib told a U.N. General Assembly meeting Monday on the IAEA that all Iran’s activities “are in full conformity with our obligations under Iran’s Safeguards Agreement” with the IAEA.

He said: “While the interaction between the agency and Iran is ongoing, any conclusion by other parties is inconsistent with the agency’s finding and thus unacceptable.”

The IAEA said in its latest report that uranium of a man-made origin has been discovered “at a location in Iran not declared to the agency.”

___

5 p.m.

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says uranium of a man-made origin has been discovered “at a location in Iran not declared to the agency.”

The revelation from International Atomic Energy Agency is the first time it has acknowledged in a report that allegations made by the U.S. and Israel against Iran are true.

The IAEA did not identify the site in the confidential quarterly report distributed to member states and seen by The Associated Press on Monday.

However, Israel and the U.S. say the site was on the outskirts of Tehran, a location previously described by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “secret atomic warehouse.”

Israel has alleged that material at the site comes from an Iranian military program involving work on nuclear weapons. Iran denies pursuing nuclear weapons and says its program is peaceful.

___

4:45 p.m.

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has confirmed that Iran is now enriching uranium at its underground Fordo facility, a move prohibited by 2015 nuclear deal.

That’s according to a confidential quarterly report that was distributed to member states and seen by The Associated Press on Monday.

Iran invited inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to Fordo to see its work.

The nuclear deal had called for Fordo to become a research center. It is now home to more than 1,000 centrifuges.

___

4:40 p.m.

The U.N. atomic watchdog says Iran’s stockpiles of low-enriched uranium are still growing in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a confidential quarterly report distributed to member states, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium still exceeds the amount allowed by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA. The report was seen Monday by The Associated Press.

It also said Iran continues to enrich uranium up to 4.5%, above the 3.67% allowed.

The agency says as of Nov. 3, Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium was 372.3 kilograms (820.78 pounds) compared to 241.6 kilograms reported on Aug. 19, and past the 202.8 kilogram limit.

Since the U.S. pulled out of the Iran nuclear pact last year and imposed sanctions, Iran has been slowly violating its provisions to pressure other nations to provide more incentives.