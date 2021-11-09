The NCDHHS hosts fireside chat to discuss COVID-19 vaccines for children

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D is hosting a livestream fireside chat and tele-townhall to discuss the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children.

The fireside chat will be held on Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to watch by livestream or by calling in at (855)-756-7520 Ext.76807#.

The FDA recently authorized and the CDC now recommends a lower-dose Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

To date, more than 69% of teens between the ages of 12 and 17, and 71% of adults, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories