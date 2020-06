APEX, N.C.(WNCN) – You know the saying, “The show must go on.” The Salem Singers from Salem Elementary School sure do.

They worked hard to prepare for their performance of Aladdin Jr. before the COVID-19 outbreak cancelled their performance. Not getting to put the show on was a huge disappointment for them.

Their teacher, Joy Calvert, found a way to still have the show, virtually. She spent weeks recording the students singing and speaking their lines then edited it all together.