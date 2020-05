RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The third annual Victory Ride to Cure Cancer presented by Braswell Family Farms has been postponed until September 5.

The Victory Ride is a one-day charity cycling event that donates 100% of proceeds to cancer research.

In place of the the original ride, organizers have planned a Virtual Victory Ride that will take place on the Victory Ride Facebook page here at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Click here for more information.