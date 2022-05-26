RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wendell and Zebulon were the two fastest-growing municipalities in North Carolina during the year ending last July.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Census Bureau released its newest estimated populations of cities and towns from July 2020-July 2021.

Nearly two-thirds of the 551 cities and towns in North Carolina were projected to have grown in population.

And the two towns with the biggest change are in eastern Wake County.

Wendell’s population grew by nearly 16 percent, swelling to 11,570. Zebulon’s was up 13 percent to 7,974.

Several other towns in the Triangle also experienced projected growth of at least 5 percent, including Fuquay-Varina (6.3 percent), Clayton (6.1 percent) and Rolesville (5 percent).

Raleigh’s population was projected to have grown by 0.4 percent to 469,124.

Each of the 10 most populous cities in the state were projected to have gotten even bigger. The largest city to get smaller was Asheville, which was down 0.4 percent to 94,067.