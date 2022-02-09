These are Raleigh’s 5 best rated pizza joints

Did your favorite pizzeria make the cut? (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Melted cheese, savory sauce on a fluffy crust – it’s not hard to see why pizza is one of our country’s favorite food.

It’s a go-to for nights in alone or big group gatherings.

Google has found North Carolina was 38th in the country with the most pizzerias per capita. They compiled a listing of the top-rated pizza joins across the country and the state.

Below are the top-rated pizza places around Raleigh.

Meat & Bite

With 332 reviews, Meat & Bite takes first place for top reviewed pizza place in Raleigh.

It had an average 4.91 rating out of 5. The Hillsborough Street pizzeria also came in as the top-rated pizza joint in the state and the 11th best reviewed in the country.

2908 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh

Pie-Zano’s Pizzeria

In second place for top reviewed pizza joint was is a Rolesville shop.

Pie-Zano’s Pizzeria has 370 reviews with an average rating of 4.77. The family-owned restaurant offers Jersey-style pizza. You can visit for a slice every day but Sunday.

252 Southtown Circle, Rolesville

Karavan by 3 Olives

Another Raleigh spot rounds out the top three.

Karavan by 3 Olives has a multicultural menu with offerings like kebabs and borsch but the pizza is what it’s known for.

Karavan by 3 Olives had fewer reviews with 238 but it made it up for that with a 4.74 average rating.

1493 Garner Station Boulevard, Raleigh

Oakwood Pizza Box

Oakwood Pizza Box had the most reviews in the top five with 503. Those reviews averaged a rating of 4.72. The local pizzeria may be your choice if you’re looking for an adult drink to go with your slice.

610 North Person Street, Raleigh

Vicino’s Pizza

Vicino’s takes the respectable fifth-place ranking for best-rated pizza in Raleigh.

This Morrisville spot came in with a smaller number of reviews at 114. Quality is where Vicino’s Pizza shined with the 100 reviews amounting to a 4.70 rating.

962-A Airport Boulevard, Morrisville

If you’re willing to take a driver for a good slice, Grounds & Vine was the top-rated pizza place in the state.

The Kannapolis restaurant gained an average rating of 4.92 with 111 reviews.

GoodWood Pizzeria in Lincolnton may also be worth checking out. It was the number three best reviewed in the state with 435 and a 4.87 rating.

While these are the top-rated joints, they are not necessarily the most searched. Google noted that Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut and Papa John’s Pizza were the top searched pizzerias in North Carolina.