RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – After missing several bus trips a day due to a shortage in bus drivers, GoRaleigh says they will reduce bus frequency for a dozen routes.

GoRaleigh says the missed trips have created confusion and a loss of confidence among riders. They hope temporarily reducing frequencies of routes will provide more reliability and dependability.

Starting Sunday, GoRaleigh says 11 routes with lower ridership will be reduced to hourly frequency and one route will be reduced to 30-minute frequency. All 12 will make their normal stops but will have to wait longer for the bus.

Impacted Routes

Routes reduced to hourly frequency are:

3, 7L, 10, 12, 18/18S, 23L, 24L, 26, 27, 36, 40X

Route reduced to 30-minute frequency:

19

You can click here to view bus schedules and maps. A feature on the GoRaleigh website allows riders to see exactly where their bus is in real time. Click here for a real time tracker of your bus’ location.

To get back to normal scheduling, GoRaleigh needs more drivers. Starting wages for bus operators recently increased to $19 per hour. Pay is guaranteed to reach $24 by a driver’s fourth year.

A Commercial Drivers License is required but GoRaleigh will help train drivers and provide the hours needed to obtain one. Click here to learn more about bus driving jobs.

GoRaleigh anticipates that full service can be restored by Jan. 2023.