GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction.

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population.

Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and well-being of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in North Carolina.

Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#29. Granville County

– Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

— Length of life rank: #25

— Quality of life rank: #48

#29. Forsyth County

– Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

— Length of life rank: #27

— Quality of life rank: #40

#29. Johnston County

– Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

— Length of life rank: #17

— Quality of life rank: #23

#27. Duplin County

– Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #75

— Length of life rank: #56

— Quality of life rank: #82

#27. Guilford County

– Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

— Length of life rank: #29

— Quality of life rank: #29

#25. Yancey County

– Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

— Length of life rank: #16

— Quality of life rank: #46

#25. Iredell County

– Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

— Length of life rank: #15

— Quality of life rank: #17

#24. Jackson County

– Average life expectancy: 78 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #41

— Length of life rank: #43

— Quality of life rank: #37

#22. Clay County

– Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

— Length of life rank: #45

— Quality of life rank: #28

#22. Currituck County

– Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

— Length of life rank: #10

— Quality of life rank: #13

#21. Ashe County

– Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #38

#17. Macon County

– Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

— Length of life rank: #21

— Quality of life rank: #31

#17. Davie County

– Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

— Length of life rank: #24

— Quality of life rank: #21

#17. Buncombe County

– Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

— Length of life rank: #23

— Quality of life rank: #15

#17. Cabarrus County

– Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

— Length of life rank: #11

— Quality of life rank: #12

#16. Tyrrell County

– Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

— Length of life rank: #8

— Quality of life rank: #30

#15. Dare County

– Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

— Length of life rank: #13

— Quality of life rank: #2

#14. Henderson County

– Average life expectancy: 79 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

— Length of life rank: #19

— Quality of life rank: #7

#12. Moore County

– Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

— Length of life rank: #26

— Quality of life rank: #11

#12. New Hanover County

– Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

— Length of life rank: #18

— Quality of life rank: #14

#11. Brunswick County

– Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #26

— Length of life rank: #33

— Quality of life rank: #20

#10. Polk County

– Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

— Length of life rank: #22

— Quality of life rank: #5

#9. Camden County

– Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

— Length of life rank: #4

— Quality of life rank: #18

#6. Durham County

– Average life expectancy: 80 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

— Length of life rank: #7

— Quality of life rank: #8

#6. Mecklenburg County

– Average life expectancy: 80 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

— Length of life rank: #6

— Quality of life rank: #10

#6. Union County

– Average life expectancy: 80 years (2.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

— Length of life rank: #5

— Quality of life rank: #4

#5. Chatham County

– Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (2.8 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

— Length of life rank: #14

— Quality of life rank: #9

#4. Transylvania County

– Average life expectancy: 81 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

— Length of life rank: #9

— Quality of life rank: #33

#3. Watauga County

– Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (3.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

— Length of life rank: #3

— Quality of life rank: #25

#2. Wake County

– Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

— Length of life rank: #1

— Quality of life rank: #1

#1. Orange County

– Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (4.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

— Length of life rank: #2

— Quality of life rank: #3