RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Ross Dress For Less is recalling some scented candles because the discount retailer says they can combust when you light them, causing the glass container to break.

Officials said the Taylor and Finch six-wick candles also pose a fire and injury hazard because of the combustion risk.

These are the specific candles being recalled:

— Spiced Apple & Rosewood

— Cedarwood & Clove

These candles are 44 ounces and come in either red or white glass containers, officials said, with SKU numbers of 400244981194 and 400244981200.

(US Consumer Product Safety Commission) (US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

If you have any of these candles, you should stop using them and return them to a Ross location for a refund.

Officials said there have been five reports of candles combusting and the glass container breaking, including one report of minor injury.