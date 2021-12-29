These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained on dealer lots for an extended amount of time. While the typical car buyer is likely unaware of a vehicle’s average selling time, knowing this important information could help you save money when you purchase a new or used car.

How does understanding a vehicle’s selling time lead to potential savings? It’s because cars that take longer to sell can present shoppers with valuable negotiation opportunities. Dealers will likely want to get rid of these cars even if it means lowering the price. These slow-sellers indicate that the supply of these vehicles is higher than the demand, which could be because the car is priced too high or because it isn’t as desirable as its competition.

Which new cars are the slowest sellers? iSeeCars analyzed over 280,000 new and used cars sold in November to determine which vehicles remain on the market for the longest amount of time.

Slowest-Selling New Cars

These are the top 10 slowest-selling new cars, which include a mix of vehicle types.

The slowest-selling new car is the Kia Rio subcompact car, which appeals to consumers on a budget with an average new car price of $16,557. It’s joined by two small SUVs that are among the most affordable in their classes: the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport subcompact SUV and the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross compact SUV.

Four luxury sedans make the list including the midsize Acura TLX, the midsize Alfa Romeo Giulia, the compact Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and the compact INFINITI Q50. The low demand for these cars reflects consumer preference for SUVs.

A pair of Nissans make the list: the Nissan Murano midsize SUV and the Nissan Titan full-size pickup truck. Both are among the lowest-volume sellers in their respective segments.

Rounding out the list is the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Despite being one of the Best Electric Cars on the market, the Bolt has likely declined in popularity thanks to many new entrants to the electric car market.

Luxury cars dominate the list including the top-ranked BMW M3, which is the performance variant of the 3-Series compact sedan. It’s joined by an additional luxury sedan, the full-size Mercedes-Benz CLS, and five SUVs including the Volvo XC60 compact SUV, the Land Rover Range Rover full-size SUV, the Audi Q5 compact SUV and its performance variant the Audi SQ5, and the BMW X5 midsize SUV.

The popular Subaru BRZ sports car ranks second and is among the Best Sports Cars on the market. The BRZ is likely a slow-seller because its average used car price of $28,326 exceeds its starting MSRP of $27,995, which makes buyers more likely to want the new 2022 redesigned version.

The Honda Passport midsize SUV ranks third. The Passport debuted in 2019 and has struggled to keep up with the competition in its segment despite its critical acclaim.

The Mitsubishi Mirage G4 subcompact sedan rounds out the list in fourth. Similar to the BRZ, the used car price of the Mirage G4 is close to its starting new car price. Interested shoppers who are looking for affordable transportation likely don’t want to pay its inflated used car price.

When buying a new or used car, it’s not only important to understand how long a vehicle spends on dealer lots but also to understand why it is a slow-seller. Although these slower-selling cars can provide leverage for a bargain, consumers should do their research to understand why there isn’t high demand for these cars. This will ensure the issue is one they can overlook before they’re driving off the dealer lot. The iSeeCars free VIN check includes over 200 data points to equip car shoppers with the information necessary to make an informed car purchase, including how long a car has been on the market compared to its average selling time.

