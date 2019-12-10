‘They’ named Merriam-Webster’s word of the year

(CNN Newsource) – “They” is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year.

The American English dictionary says searches for the non-binary pronoun have increased by 313 percent in the last year.

The definition of “they” as a nonbinary pronoun was added to the three other separate definitions of the word in September.

According to the dictionary’s senior editor, pronouns are among the English language’s most commonly used words, and in the past year, more people searched for the proper usage of “they”.

In September, British singer-songwriter Sam Smith, who recently came out as non-binary, asked to be referred to as they/them.

Other terms that were widely searched in 2019 were: quid pro quo, impeach, crawdad and egregious.

