Thief waited for customer to pay before grabbing cash at Fayetteville store, police say

Photos from Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A robber waited for a customer to finish paying and then reached into an open cash register, stealing money early Saturday in Fayetteville, police said.

The incident was reported just before 12:30 a.m. at the Circle K along the 3000 block of Murchison Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect entered the store and waited for a customer in front of him to finish paying,” police said. “Once the register was open, the suspect reached over the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of money.”

The suspect then fled in a vehicle, according to police. On Monday afernoon, police released images of the man.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1054 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

