Third day in row more than 2400 new COVID-19 cases reported in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 2,584 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state on Saturday, the third highest single day total since the pandemic began. Saturday is the third day in a row with more than 2,400 new cases.

A record number of new cases was set on Friday and the four days with the most cases have come in the past 10 days.

Testing remains relatively stable, between the high 30,000s to lower 40,000s.

The state has now processed at least 1,000 rapid antigen tests four days in a row. Before that, there were only three days with 1,000 or more of those tests processed.

The percent positive dipped to 6.7 percent but still remains elevated.

Hospitalizations remained flat with 1,182 patients in hospitals representing a drop of 1 from Friday.

Another 30 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 4,144.