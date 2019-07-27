Thousands across Poland hold rallies for LGBT rights

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thousands have attended rallies across Poland calling for tolerance and showing support for the LGBT community, whose march last week in the city of Bialystok was attacked by right-wing radicals.

In Warsaw, a crowd of several hundred gathered in a downtown square Saturday with rainbow flags. The “Warsaw against violence” rally was addressed by some participants of the Bialystok march.

Similar rallies were held across Poland where LGBT rights have become a part of the public debate before fall parliamentary elections.

Members of the right-wing government have condemned the violence, but some local activists of the ruling party were seen in the attackers’ crowd in Bialystok.

Left-wing parties are planning a march for tolerance in Bialystok on Sunday.