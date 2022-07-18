DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of year-round students in Durham Public Schools returned to the classroom Monday and many of them returned to a different bell schedule.

Students at Pearsontown Elementary got an earlier start than they’re used to, with elementary students now starting at 7:45 a.m.

Glenn Baldwin said even though his 7-year-old daughter has to wake up a little earlier, she was in good spirits for the first day of third grade.

“This is now her third year attending. She’s really excited about it,” Baldwin said.

Students received a very energetic welcome from members of black fraternities and sororities cheering them on as they walk in the door.

Parents appreciated the boost of energy as children navigate the earlier start.

“We want them to be as successful as they can,” said Rashad Morgan with the Durham chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi.

With the changing bell schedule, middle schools and the School for Creative Studies will start classes at 8:30 a.m. and the high school at 9:15 a.m.