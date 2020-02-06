Thousands without power across Triangle as storms pounds central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least 37,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Thursday afternoon as a line of strong storms sweeps across the state.

The storms forced tornado warnings in the Charlotte area which grounded flights at the Charlotte airport.

An outage map from Duke Energy showed most of the outages located from Jordan Lake to Raleigh.

As of 2:30 p.m., at least 36,000 customers are without power in Wake County alone. That is 8 percent of the customers served in the county.

Across North Carolina, more than 76,000 customers are without power.

A line of heavy rain and winds pass over Raleigh around 2 p.m.

Much of central North Carolina remains under a tornado watch until at least 5 p.m.

