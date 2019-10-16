Threat of mass violence at Apex Friendship found on bathroom wall

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex Friendship High School administrators are investigating a threat of mass violence at the school – which officials believe is a hoax.

The threat was found written on a wall in a girls’ bathroom.

The message said there would be deaths and that students should not come to school “next Friday.”

Principal Matt Wight sent a note to parents saying Wake County Schools Security Department and law enforcement are evaluating the credibility of the threat.

“While this appears to be a hoax threat, we are continuing to investigate to determine the parties responsible for making it. As with all threats, we will ask law enforcement and the courts to prosecute those responsible for committing this crime,” Wight wrote.

