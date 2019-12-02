Three new holiday-inspired Krispy Kreme doughnuts are available now

(CNN Newsource) – Krispy Kreme elves were hard at work to create these festive doughnuts.

The company has three new holiday-inspired treats.

The “reindeer” is Krispy Kreme’s classic original glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated like a reindeer with pretzel antlers, a red icing nose and sugar piece eyes.

The “present” is a bright green glazed doughnut filled with creme and decorated with a red icing bow to look like a Christmas gift.

The “Santa belly” doughnut is filled with chocolate cream, dipped in red icing with sugar sprinkled on it, and decorated in a belt that looks just like one Santa would wear.

The North Pole inspired treats are available now through Dec. 24th.

