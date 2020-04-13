Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas valley to thank health care workers and first responders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas valley Saturday afternoon for a #VegasGoesBlue flyover to thank health care workers and first responders.

On Friday, Boulder City Social announced on their Facebook page that Boulder City Hospital and the Veterans Nursing Department were also added to the list of flyover locations.

Officials released a map of the flyover route and said people should “make sure your eyes are on the sky!” Officials did note that people should stay at their homes to watch the event — and not travel to see it.

Below is a look at the flight path. The event started at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and was in a loop around Las Vegas valley.