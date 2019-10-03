Thursday brings record temps to central NC, hitting 100 degrees in October

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Thursday was the hottest day of the year across central North Carolina.

So how do people cope with this unprecedented October heat?

In Fayetteville, the city reopened their splash pads. Elsewhere, however, the pools have closed for the year. So, how do you stay cool?

Patty Nusbaum of Fayetteville stays indoors. “Normally I’m up in the morning exercising, walking in the evening; but there’s been no relief, mornings or evenings. So, I stay indoors, that’s pretty much what you do, or go to the grocery stores to stay in the air conditioning.”

Kristin Black from Knightdale came out to the State Farmer’s Market with her two babies. “It’s crazy, I try to stay in as much as I can, but you get cabin fever even in October. So, I come out and at least get to see the Fall stuff, like the pumpkins and everything.”

Even though buying pumpkins in record breaking heat might feel a bit weird, the State Farmer’s Market has a good crop and there are still plenty of summer crops around, including tomatoes and peppers.



North Carolina is not the only state suffering under this heat. Much of the south and all the way up to Columbus, Ohio is in the heat. If you’re looking for somewhere cooler, Minneapolis is in the upper 40s. It does look like cooler 70s will be here by Saturday to bring and end to the heat.

If you don’t have time off or vacation time to cool off up north, you just have to grin and bear it here the best you can; including having a summer type dessert, including shaved fruit flavored snow that was a brisk seller at a stand at the Farmer’s Market on Thursday. It melts quickly in this heat, but it is so refreshing.

Janice Blaylock of Willow Spring was visiting the Farmer’s Market, but is looking forward to the weekend.

“Today is the hottest day of the year! But hey this coming Saturday, bring your jackets out, because it’s going to be seventy-four.”

Nusbaum wants to wear fall clothes. “Very unusual, we should be wearing sweatshirts now. What’s going on with the weather?”

That’s a question a lot of us are asking after hitting 100 in October! In my 36 years forecasting the weather in central North Carolina, this has to be one of, if not, the most unusual weather day I have ever seen.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now