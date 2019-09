RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday’s episodes of Big Brother and the Young and the Restless will air late Saturday night and Sunday morning due to CBS 17’s continuous coverage of Hurricane Dorian.

Big Brother will air at midnight Saturday night/Sunday morning after CBS 17’s Black & Blue Huddle.

The Young and the Restless will air after it at 1 a.m.

The Bold and the Beautiful will not be re-aired.