‘Til death do us part: Couple married for 71 years dies 12 hours apart

AUGUSTA , Ga. (CNN) — A love to last a lifetime, a Georgia couple married for 71 years died within hours of each other.

Husband Herbert Delaigle died at 2:20 a.m. Friday. Twelve hours later, his wife Frances died at 2:20 p.m.

They met when Herbert was 22 and Frances just 16.

Their family issued a statement saying, “it’s amazing how they were together for 71 years and now they are together in heaven. What an amazing love story that is.”

