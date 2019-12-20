TIMELINE: What we know about the case of the missing south Austin mom and baby

WASHINGTON (CBS) - Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced pushback Thursday night after mocking former Vice President Joe Biden's comments at the Democratic debate about stuttering. Biden's comment came as he explained how children with stutters have reached out to him for advice. Biden's lifelong struggle with his own stutter was the subject of a recent profile in The Atlantic.

At the end of the debate, the moderators asked the candidates which candidate they would ask for forgiveness from or what gift they would give. After Warren gave an emotional answer asking for forgiveness after getting "really worked up" while meeting voters, Biden said "there is not one line I go through where at least half-dozen people come up to me ... and they lay out their problems." He said he and his wife have a "call list" of people who who they keep in touch with who are "hurting very badly."