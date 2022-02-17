Tina Tintor and her dog memorialized in new mural near fatal Las Vegas, Henry Ruggs crash site

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Near the corner of Rainbow and Spring Valley there is now a permanent reminder of Tina Tintor and her dog Max who were killed in a fiery crash in early November 2021 by former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs was driving 156 miles-per-hour seconds before hitting the car driven by Tintor.

Tintor’s uncle organized the painting of a large mural showing Tintor and Max on a wall facing the crash site near Rainbow and Spring Mountain. 

Photo: KLAS

Since the crash, the community has rallied around the Tintor family, including holding a walk, and painting another mural at the Hearts Alive Village Animal Clinic.

The 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick is accused of driving 156 mph in a residential area with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16-percent — twice the legal limit in Nevada — before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tintor’s vehicle.

He also was charged with misdemeanor gun possession after police reported finding a loaded handgun in his wrecked sports car after the crash.

Ruggs would serve at least a mandatory two years in prison and could get more than 50 years if he’s found guilty on all charges.

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories