Tina Tintor and her dog memorialized in new mural near fatal Las Vegas, Henry Ruggs crash site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Near the corner of Rainbow and Spring Valley there is now a permanent reminder of Tina Tintor and her dog Max who were killed in a fiery crash in early November 2021 by former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs was driving 156 miles-per-hour seconds before hitting the car driven by Tintor.

Tintor’s uncle organized the painting of a large mural showing Tintor and Max on a wall facing the crash site near Rainbow and Spring Mountain.

Photo: KLAS

Since the crash, the community has rallied around the Tintor family, including holding a walk, and painting another mural at the Hearts Alive Village Animal Clinic.

The 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick is accused of driving 156 mph in a residential area with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16-percent — twice the legal limit in Nevada — before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tintor’s vehicle.

He also was charged with misdemeanor gun possession after police reported finding a loaded handgun in his wrecked sports car after the crash.

Ruggs would serve at least a mandatory two years in prison and could get more than 50 years if he’s found guilty on all charges.

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.