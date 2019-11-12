Tiny deer-like animal thought extinct photographed for first time in 30 years

(CNN Newsource) – Scientists thought this tiny deer-like animal was extinct.

But 30 years later, the chevrotain has been photographed in Vietnam.

Despite its’ nickname and appearance, chevrotains are neither mice nor deer, but the world’s smallest hoofed mammals.

Researchers thought they were extinct because of the illegal wildlife trade.

Scientists warn that just because this species was found, does not mean it isn’t threatened.

Some want to put conservation measures in place to ensure the chevrotains survive.

Details of the rediscovery were published Monday in the scientific journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

