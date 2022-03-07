RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the national average for a gallon of gasoline well over four dollars and still climbing, many drivers want to know how to get the most mileage out of that tank of gas when they travel.

Here are some suggestions:

Drive the limit

Driving the speed limit will do more than prevent you from getting a ticket.

Higher speeds burn more fuel, that’s a fact.

The best gas-saving speed is 55 miles per hour.

Consumer Reports found by cutting your speed from 65 to 55 miles an hour, fuel economy improved between 6 to 8 miles a gallon, depending on the kind of vehicle you drive.

Lighten your load

Lots of stuff in the trunk adds weight.

Experts say excess weight in your trunk can cut mileage by 2 percent, so clean out that space.

Check your pressure

An underinflated wheel is not only bad for the tire, it’s bad for mileage.

Mechanics say for every pound of pressure your tire is under-inflated, your mileage can drop by almost 1 percent.

We’ll see about A/C

Using the air conditioner does consume gas.

Studies show under very hot conditions, A/C use can reduce a vehicle’s fuel economy by more than 25 percent, particularly on short trips.

If you’re not traveling a long distance on a hot day, open the window instead of cranking the A/C.

Tune it up

Keep your engine optimized by making sure it’s tuned up.

A good running engine is more fuel-efficient and will save you gas.

Every gallon you save adds up, especially in these costly gas price times.

Don’t “fuel around”

Don’t use a lower octane fuel if the vehicle requires premium.

Using a cheaper grade of gas runs you the risk of engine damage if you put a lower octane fuel in it.

Yes, your vehicle will run– but it won’t run as efferently either.

Automakers specify a grade of fuel for a reason.

On the other hand, if your car requires regular grade, don’t bother putting in gas with a higher octane rating – you’ll just waste your money. (And who wants to do that with gas prices where they are today?)