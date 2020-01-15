Tito’s Handmade Vodka is now the top-selling distilled spirit in the U.S., report says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The top-selling distilled spirit in the country is made right here in Austin, according to the International Wine and Spirits Record.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka knocked Smirnoff vodka off its decade-long reign at the top of the chart, the London-based agency said in its 2019 U.S. beverage alcohol review.

In a press release Wednesday, the IWSR said Tito’s sales jumped more than 20% in 2019. Vodka is also the largest spirit category by volume in the country, the report said.

Spirit volumes increased by 2.3% as a whole across the country, led by a 40% increase in mezcal. Japanese whiskey volumes increased 23.1%, Irish whisky went up 8.6%, tequila increased 9.3%, U.S. whiskey increased 5.5% and cognac volumes went up 4%, according to the report.

