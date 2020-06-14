“Today we’re just gathering to pray over the city,” Elevation Church holds prayer walk in Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC — For many the social unrest across the country has been an eye opening revelation, but it has inspired leaders at one local church to make it their mission to help with the healing.

“Today we’re just gathering to pray over the city,” said Schardrika Desormeaux.

Elevation Church spans from the Carolinas to Canada, and leaders are working to ensure their message resonates beyond the traditional borders of their congregation.

“We felt like the best thing we could do was not only continue conversations and start conversations, but also come to the heart of our city with both of our campuses and just pray,” said Pastor Preston Stack.

Parishioners at Elevation Church Kicked off their Sunday service at Moore Square Park before hitting the road downtown.

“I think there are many people aware about all of the injustice thats in our country right now,” said Pastor Claude Thomas. “So many people have revelations, and their eyes have been opened, and they’re like what do we do next?”

As their group marched through downtown Stack and Thomas asked their congregation to take a larger step in life.

“In this day and age it’s hard,” said Loy Atkins. “We’ve been very cautious on how to react because we want to make sure that we’re responding empathy, care, and love more than just reacting.”

“If we together stand in unity and peace things can prevail and we can get through anything,” said Desormeaux. “We’re better together as a group.”

Stopping to pray along the way with anyone in earshot, Thomas says these teachable moments are part of a larger mission.

“This movement can’t last just a couple of weeks,” said Thomas. “It’s got to last beyond what we can see. We believe that if you take a step each and every day this war on racism can be won, but it’s going to be battle by battle.”

For more information on Elevation Church's new seven day mission