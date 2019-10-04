Toddler dies after fall at NC airport last week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 3-year-old boy has died after being injured in a fall on a stairway at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport last week, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police previously told WBTV that officers responded to the incident at the airport around 9 p.m. on Sept. 25.

CMPD says the toddler, who the Observer says was identified as Jaiden Samir Cowart, had fallen in the stairway near the baggage claim area. Airport Medic immediately arrived on the scene and began to administer first aid.

The child was then taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Cowart was taken to Atrium Health’s Levine’s Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead on Saturday, the Medical Examiner’s Office told the Observer.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this very difficult time,” the Charlotte Douglas International Airport said in a statement. “We are extremely grateful for the quick response of our emergency crews and law enforcement officers and for the medical assistance and care they provided.”

The airport did not release additional details about the incident.

