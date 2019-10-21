Toddler girl shot in head is killed, mom wounded after shots fired into home

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN Newsource) — A 2-year-old girl was killed, and two adults were injured, in a triple shooting in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

Police say a gunman targeted the home in the city’s Kensington neighborhood and fired inside.

The girl was hit in the back of the head. She died at the scene.

Her 24-year-old mom is in stable condition after being hit in the right side of the head and in the back.

And a man doing renovation work in the home is in critical condition after being hit in the stomach.

No one has been arrested — and there’s no word on why the home was targeted.

The shooting that killed the 2-year-old girl comes just after a shooting Saturday night that critically injured an 11-month-old baby boy.

The boy was in a car with his stepmother when several shots were fired at the car and four rounds hit the baby.

