Toddler reported missing from daycare drowns in pond

LEBANON, Ky. (AP) – Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the death of a toddler who drowned in a pond.

News outlets report 15-month-old Lincoln Spalding was pronounced dead at a hospital on Tuesday. Kentucky State Police say the child had been reported missing from a residential daycare in Lebanon.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now