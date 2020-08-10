Toddler wandered hotel parking lot as mom smoked marijuana with friends, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman and her two friends were arrested after a 3-year-old boy was found wandering in a hotel parking lot Friday morning.

On Aug. 7, at about 7:37 a.m., police responded to the Family Inn Hotel, 900 South West I-65 Service Road, in reference to a 3-year-old infant being found unattended. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who said he found the toddler outside unattended. He also said the toddler was seen the night before alone for about 45 minutes until his mother came outside to get him.

Officers found the mother Kassandra Creighton, 22, and she said she and her friends were smoking marijuana in the room while the toddler was in the bed. DHR responded and took custody of the child.

Creighton, Kalicia Smith, 20, and Abigail Sawyer, 19, were arrested and charged with chemical endangerment and reckless endangerment.

