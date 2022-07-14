TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The issue of an ordinance that would prohibit topless sunbathing came and went quickly at the Town of Topsail Beach commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday.

CBS affiliate WWAY reported Tuesday that a possible topless sunbathing ordinance would be discussed in the meeting.

The town doesn’t have an ordinance in place that prohibits topless sunbathing on the beach.

WWAY reports Commissioner Tim Zizack approached the town attorney, Steve Coggins, to see if a topless sunbathing ordinance was needed and if such an ordinance might be drawn up for the town.

In Wednesday’s meeting, WWAY reports the issue was briefly brought up but no further action was taken. Coggins shared ordinances from nearby beach towns along with the state general statute on the issue to the commissioners.

WWAY reports Zizack was the only commissioner to participate in the conversation with Coggins.

Mayor Steve Smith asked the board how it would like to proceed after the discussion. Commissioner Joe Bell asked that the board go to the next item on the meeting agenda, and Zizack thanked Coggins for his time.

WWAY reports Surf City, located in Onslow and Pender counties, has an ordinance that lists the “exposure of female breasts are prohibited in public places, or in such a manner that there may be seen for any street or highway, any place of entertainment, including any restaurant, club, or any other public place of any kind by a member or members of the opposite sex.”

Wrightsville Beach and Oak Island have bans on topless sunbathing in place.