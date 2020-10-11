Tornado just south of NC line causes damage along I-95, traffic blocked on interstate

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunday afternoon a tornado warning was issued for Dillon County and an apparent twister caused damage along 1-95.

The storm hit near Latta and left several downed trees near the Catfish Road area near I-95, according to a report from the scene.

At least one building was damaged and traffic along I-95 was impacted heading toward North Carolina.

Trees ended up on an overpass over I-95 and some debris was on the interstation.

A mobile home was moved off its foundation during the storm and power lines were down.

A large riding lawnmower was also tossed around by the high winds and was damaged.









Damage in Dillon County

