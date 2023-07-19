RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A tornado was confirmed on the ground in Dortches, a Nash County town on Wednesday afternoon. The tornado touched down seven miles northeast of Rocky Mount at 12:36 p.m.

All lanes of I-95 are closed near Rocky Mount between Exits 138 (U.S. 64) and 141 (N.C. 43) due to a road obstruction, the N.C. Department of Transportation said. The road is expected to reopen by 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of central North Carolina from 12:31 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

CBS 17 is receiving reports of a roofs being torn off homes, a roof collapse and power lines down that are making long stretches of roads impassable. Injuries, including lacerations, have also been reported in connection to the tornado.

The National Weather Service says to beware of flying debris as well. Counties affected by the warning are Nash, Edgecombe and Halifax.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for northeastern Nash County, northwestern Edgecombe County and south central Halifax County. This warning is set to last until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, a severe storm capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts was located near Rocky Mount, moving east at 25 mph.