RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for:

Northwestern Moore County

Northwestern Lee County

Southwestern Chatham County

NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles west of Carthage at 2:49 p.m. and was moving northeast at 45 mph.

The storm will be near Sanford and Goldston around 3:20 p.m.

The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely,” NWS said.

Seek shelter if you are in the storm’s path.