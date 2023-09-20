DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – TOSHIBA Global Commerce Solutions hosted students and alumni from Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCU) across North Carolina at its Research Triangle Park headquarters on Wednesday. The career fair included presentations from company employees and informational booths for students to explore different career avenues in the tech industry.

“I currently do IT. I’m trying to narrow that down in the industry and just find the perfect fit for me,” said Karlton Pugh, a North Carolina Central University Graduate.

The TOSHIBA career fair came as North Carolina’s HBCUs work to help supply the growing demand for STEM workers in the Triangle. TOSHIBA employees said these schools have been important recruiting partners.

“Particularly in our area from Shaw University to St. Augustine’s University, Meredith College, obviously North Carolina A&T. We have Winston-Salem State. They make sure they are partnering with Toshiba,” said Vinessia Fisher Hankins, an engineer at TOSHIBA.

Dr. Cindy Love from St. Augustine’s Professional Studies and Enterprise Development said it’s crucial that the college stays up to date with the Triangle’s tech wave.

“We have to keep up with what’s going on. Because our goal is to make sure our students to be those students who seek those jobs and would be successful in getting those jobs. From our curriculum from our internships, from our external partners,” said Dr. Love.