Tossing and turning? Doctors say insomnia on the rise since start of pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY)- Are you having trouble falling asleep at night? Well, you’re not alone.

The number of people being diagnosed with insomnia is on the rise.

During the pandemic, many people have experienced life changes that could be effecting their sleep. Doctors say insomnia is up 37 percent from March 2020, and the most common time insomnia is Googled is at 3 a.m.

Doctors with Atrium Health say living in an urban neighborhood, worrying about contracting the virus, and schedule changes could mess up your chance of having a good night’s sleep.

Dr. Shizuka Tomatsu also said there is another key thing taking us away from our sleep.

“I know that cell phones nowadays come with the blue light blocking method, but it’s still activating your brains when you’re scrolling through your phone. Phones and tablets are just great inventions that we have at our fingertips, but it also keeps our brains really active,” Tomatsu said.

Doctors say to keep insomnia away, set a schedule every day, have a wind-down session 30 minutes before bed, and don’t go to bed unless you’re tired.