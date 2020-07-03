Town near Myrtle Beach to consider canceling Bikefest

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Leaders in Atlantic Beach will discuss a possible mask mandate and the cancelation of Atlantic Beach Bikefest at their meeting on Monday.

Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum confirmed to WBTW that both will be discussed at the meeting.

The Bikefest is normally held on Memorial Day weekend, however, on April 6 the event was rescheduled for Labor Day weekend.

Atlantic Beach is a small beachfront town nestled into several blocks just north of Myrtle Beach.

Quattlebaum said last year’s event brought in more than 20,000 people to the area.

He said in April the town was following state orders about public beach accesses, businesses, and social distancing. He also sad the police department was at full capacity and was taking extra precautions to protect officers and citizens during the outbreak.

More headlines from CBS17.com: