Town of Cary looks to rezone 87 acres for new Epic Games headquarters

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Plans to turn the former Cary Towne Center into the new headquarters of Epic Games is underway.

The Town of Cary is looking to rezone 87 acres to make way for the new space.

An empty parking lot, signs posted on the doors and a fence around the building are just signs of the times at the Cary Town Center. For months, the former mall has sat empty.

Paul Bailey calls it an eyesore.

“What are they going to do with that? Just let it sit there and rot?” said Bailey.

Epic Games has plans to turn the space into a mixed-use development with 2.7 million square feet of office space as well as room for commercial space, and a 200-room hotel.

“I think it’s a reasonable substitution for a mall that clearly has had better times,” said Scott Arnold.

Antonio Wright says he’s all for the new project taking over the former shopping mall, but not without hesitation.

“Just more traffic that’s probably the only thing I could see,” said Wright.

Epic Games says they have nothing to share beyond what has been filed with the town. In their official application, they said the rezoning will “enhance the value of the area” and the new headquarters, as proposed, is likely to have a “positive impact on property values.”

“They’re high paying jobs, they’re talented people, it’s hard to question bringing that into the community as a bad thing, said Arnold.

The rezoning request will still need to go to the planning and zoning board for a recommendation before it’s brought back to council for action.