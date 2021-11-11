Town of Cary holds Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Freedom Park

CARY, N.C. — A large crowd showed up Thursday morning to honor veterans in Cary.

The event was held at Veterans Freedom Park and members of Cary’s town council and local veterans talked about what the day means to them. At the beginning of the ceremony, they honored each branch of the military and neighbors came up to current and former military members thanked them for their service.

“I’m proud of the town of Cary because they seem to honor veterans more than any place else that I’ve been in,” said Buck Clifton, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-55.

Arthur King, who served four years in the Air Force in the late 1960s, said he remembers a time when it was especially difficult to serve and now values how people in the community respect the job they did.

“When I was in the service was during the time when we were not happy with our service people that were in Vietnam that were sacrificing their lives and everything. I’m glad to see the military is really being appreciated now,” King said.

The city placed flags along the sidewalks and driveways at the park. Those will stay up for the rest of the week to honor our vets.