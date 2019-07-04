Town of Chapel Hill moves 4th of July festivities from UNC Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Fireworks fans who used to flock to the Tarheels’ football field will have to scan the skies elsewhere for Fourth of July festivities.

The Town of Chapel Hill decided to look for a new location for its event due to safety and sod. Kenan Stadium hosted the fireworks display for many years, but there were some close calls in 2018.

“There were several errant shots during our show, and instead of going up, the fireworks went sideways,” Chapel Hill Fire Chief Matthew Sullivan said.

“On one occasion, had it not been for a portable pup tent, that firework probably would have ended up in a crowd of people, and that would have been disastrous for our community and for the show and the celebration, and most importantly, it would have been injurious to citizens.”

UNC recently replaced its grass field with artificial turf. Installation began in mid-June.

The stadium had synthetic sidelines for a couple of seasons while the field remained natural. Despite the fire department’s efforts to avoid damage, some of the artificial green ground sustained scorching.

“We protected that with fire retardant blankets, plywood, and fire hoses, and even in those instances we couldn’t protect it completely,” Sullivan said.

“I wouldn’t launch fireworks from the town’s synthetic fields, so I wouldn’t ask any of our community partners (to do so). With our close relationship with the university, I wouldn’t expect them to do it either.”

The town selected Southern Village as its new home for fireworks, with a launch point behind Mary Scroggs Elementary School. Activities will begin at 6 p.m. at the Southern Village Green, and gates to nearby soccer fields will open at 7 p.m. for people to set up lawn chairs and picnic blankets.

Sullivan said the playing of the national anthem will be at 9 p.m., accompanied by Posting of the Colors. A crew will start shooting fireworks at 9:15.

Past productions used low-level fireworks, which could only be seen only at the stadium and in the immediate surrounding area. Sullivan said this year’s bursts will be much higher and visible farther away.

“We feel like in addition to being inclusive, it offers folks different opportunities,” the fire chief said.

“Some folks who may have wanted to see fireworks but didn’t want to drive into Kenan Stadium can now park. We’ve offered some park and ride options so if you want to drive part way and take a bus, you can do that. A more broader reach across town.”

In addition to providing parking maps, the event’s website has computer renderings of fireworks visibility from Carrboro High School, Merritt’s Pasture, UNC Memorial Hospitals, and Greenbridge.

The UNC Athletics Department did not respond to a request about the change of venue, but a university spokesperson emphasized that this is a Town of Chapel Hill event and is not affiliated with the school.

