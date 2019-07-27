Car traveling 60 mph smashes into stopped 18-wheeler on I-40 near Benson

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer injured three people and closed Interstate 40 westbound in Johnston County for more than an hour Friday night, officials say.

The wreck was reported just before 8:10 p.m. at mile marker 322 near Benson, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

All westbound lanes were closed three miles west of exit 325, which is N.C. 242, according to the NC DOT.

The wreck happened as a tractor-trailer was stopped while planned, ongoing construction was taking place ahead on the highway, said North Carolina State Trooper D. Purdie.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu, which was going 60 mph, smashed into the rear of the stopped big-rig, shearing the top off the Malibu, Purdie said.

The driver and two other people in the Malibu were taken to WakeMed for treatment. Purdie said they did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

A detour was set up at the scene of the road closure.

The road was scheduled to reopen by 11:23 p.m., according to officials. However, the road reopened around 9:25 p.m.

