Road near Fuquay-Varina reopens after tractor-trailer flips

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — An overturned tractor-trailer caused traffic problems for several hours along a road in Fuquay-Varina on Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. along Piney Grove-Wilbon Road and closed the road in both directions, northwest of Fuquay-Varina.

Traffic was being detoured onto Wilbon Road near Fuquay-Varina.

The area is south of Holly Springs. The road reopened around 5:20 p.m.

