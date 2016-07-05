1  of  16
Tractor trailer overturns near Robbins

by: Dane Huffman

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) – A tractor trailer overturned in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning outside of Robbins.

The incident happened in the area of 7696 NC Highway 705 near NC 24/27 just after 6 a.m.

The tractor trailer from Mountainaire Farms that was hauling chicken feed ran off of the road and overturned in a single vehicle accident. The driver escaped with only minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst for treatment.

NC 705 had one lane of traffic blocked by this accident causing delays for drivers passing through the area Tuesday morning. Emergency responders were still on the scene Tuesday until the truck and trailer filled with chicken feed could be righted.

Responding to this accident were units with Robbins Fire & Rescue, Moore County EMS, Moore County Sheriff’s Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol. Additional units from Carthage Fire & Rescue and UNC AirCare were initially called to assist with the accident but were cancelled shortly after the first arriving emergency units reached the scene.

