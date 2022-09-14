DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A bridge on I-95 North is closed until further notice after it was damaged by a fire.

NCDOT says samples of the damaged steel beams will be analyzed Wednesday at a Raleigh lab to assess the damage. Based on those results, NCDOT may reopen a single lane, or possibly both lanes, of the northbound bridge. That decision is expected sometime Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, a box truck caught fire and stalled underneath the bridge. It spans U.S. 421 at Exit 73. That fire exposed the steel girders to fire and intense heat. The driver was unhurt, NCDOT said.

NCDOT. Inspectors with NCDOT assess the damage this morning of the I-95 North bridge in Dunn and take samples of the steel beams exposed to the fire.

Until traffic can be reopened, a detour is taking drivers off the exit ramp and across U.S. 421 to re-enter the highway.

U.S. 421 North, going into Dunn, is closed for safety pending the test results and cleanup work of the bridge.