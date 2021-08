RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic collision has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate-40 near the Wade Avenue exit in Raleigh on Wednesday.

The collisions occurred just after 7 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near exit 298.

Traffic was backed up beyond exit 287 (Harrison Avenue) at 7:40 p.m.

Raleigh police is on scene.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.